AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-08-24

SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Shehzad Ahmed Malik, President ICMA International

Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

I am delighted to announce that the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan will host the SAFA International Conference on August 23 and 24, 2024, in Karachi. This significant event celebrates 40 years of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and will be honored by distinguished guests from SAFA countries and high-ranking Pakistani officials. This conference reflects ICMA’s dedication to professional excellence and collaboration across South Asia in the accounting field.

The theme selected for SAFA conference is "Driving Sustainable Economic Growth: The Role of Cutting-edge Technologies." The sub-themes include critical areas such as ESG & Sustainability Accounting for Technological Advancement, Resilient Financial Strategies: Embedding Technological Solutions for Economic Growth, and Carbon Pricing and Technology: Driving Sustainable Economic Models. SAFA and ICMA International are at the forefront of ESG initiatives in South Asia.

SAFA has established a Sustainability Committee to support ESG efforts. In parallel, ICMA International provides training programs and workshops to enhance members’ understanding of ESG principles and develops frameworks to integrate ESG standards into accounting practices. These efforts are fostering a culture of sustainability and responsible governance throughout the region.

We extend our deepest gratitude to the foreign delegates for their visit to Pakistan. This conference aims to enhance Pakistan’s international image and attract more global participants, in alignment with our government’s objectives, particularly during these challenging economic times.

We are honored to welcome our Chief Guests, Mr. Jameel Ahmed, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, and Mr. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce, Government of Sindh. Their presence adds immense value to our conference.

Our sincere thanks also extend to our foreign delegates for their commitment, and to our distinguished guests of honor and panelists for their valuable insights. We appreciate the support of the Fleads of Chambers of Commerce and the business community. Special thanks go to our sponsors-Fatima Group, CDC, Bank Alfalah and others-for their generous contributions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICMA SAFA

Comments

200 characters

SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Shehzad Ahmed Malik, President ICMA International

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories