SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Ms. Asmaa Resmouki, President International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)

On behalf of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), I send my congratulations to the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) on hosting the SAFA International Conference in Karachi.

This conference, titled “Driving Sustainable Growth: The Role of Cutting-Edge Technologies,” takes place as the global accountancy profession evaluates the role of technology in driving the profession forward.

In the spirit of SAFA’s excellent collaboration amongst its members and stakeholders, ICMAP, as host, will bring together its members and stakeholders, as well as regional colleagues from SAFA, for a truly international event. This demonstrates ICMAP’s strength as a convener of the profession in the region. My best wishes to ICMAP colleagues, the speakers, and the attendees as they gain valuable insights from this conference.

In the fast-growing economies of South Asia, the public interest responsibilities and contributions of the profession continue to rise each year. Our profession makes entire markets and economies work. This means that success in our field benefits not just the organizations we serve, but also the public interest. Our profession is a leader in building trust and promoting ethical and sustainable behavior. Our central role and significant impact make our profession a home for those who look for purpose and meaning in their work and the opportunity to make a difference. Your students and members should be proud of what you have achieved at ICMAP-and at IFAC, we look forward to seeing what you will achieve next.

I applaud ICMAP for being a leading voice and staying true to its mission to support the profession in Pakistan and across South Asia. I thank ICMAP for the opportunity to send this message and for its continuing partnership as an important member of the IFAC family. I wish all your members much success in the years to come.

