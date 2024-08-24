AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,363 Increased By 2.9 (0.03%)
BR30 26,302 Decreased By -98.2 (-0.37%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2024-08-24

SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Ms. Asmaa Resmouki, President International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)

Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

On behalf of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), I send my congratulations to the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) on hosting the SAFA International Conference in Karachi.

This conference, titled “Driving Sustainable Growth: The Role of Cutting-Edge Technologies,” takes place as the global accountancy profession evaluates the role of technology in driving the profession forward.

In the spirit of SAFA’s excellent collaboration amongst its members and stakeholders, ICMAP, as host, will bring together its members and stakeholders, as well as regional colleagues from SAFA, for a truly international event. This demonstrates ICMAP’s strength as a convener of the profession in the region. My best wishes to ICMAP colleagues, the speakers, and the attendees as they gain valuable insights from this conference.

In the fast-growing economies of South Asia, the public interest responsibilities and contributions of the profession continue to rise each year. Our profession makes entire markets and economies work. This means that success in our field benefits not just the organizations we serve, but also the public interest. Our profession is a leader in building trust and promoting ethical and sustainable behavior. Our central role and significant impact make our profession a home for those who look for purpose and meaning in their work and the opportunity to make a difference. Your students and members should be proud of what you have achieved at ICMAP-and at IFAC, we look forward to seeing what you will achieve next.

I applaud ICMAP for being a leading voice and staying true to its mission to support the profession in Pakistan and across South Asia. I thank ICMAP for the opportunity to send this message and for its continuing partnership as an important member of the IFAC family. I wish all your members much success in the years to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICMAP IFAC SAFA

Comments

200 characters

SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Ms. Asmaa Resmouki, President International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories