SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Jameel Ahmad, Governor State Bank of Pakistan

I am delighted to note that the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) are focusing on the role of modern technology in driving sustainable economic growth as the theme of the SAFA International Conference.

Given the wide range of challenges facing the global economy, from climate change-driven natural disasters to food insecurity to income, wealth and gender inequality, there is enormous potential for us to leverage modern technology to provide workable solutions.

As the global financial landscape continues to evolve, the integration of advanced technologies into financial management practices is essential for achieving long-term sustainability and economic resilience.

Leveraging technology across a wide range of industries, from manufacturing-oriented ones to services firms, can greatly increase the economy’s growth potential, besides providing employment opportunities to the tech savvy and skilled younger population.

In a world of rapid technological change, the State Bank has been leading the efforts to increase the incorporation of digitization into financial service access and delivery. With initiatives like Raast, licensing of digital banks, and targets for agri and SME financing and gender mainstreaming, SBP is paving the road for adoption of modern technology for the social and financial uplift of the general population.

This conference provides a unique opportunity for professionals to share their insights on key issues such as ESG, carbon pricing, and resilient financial strategies.

I am confident that the discussions and outcomes of this conference will help make our financial system more efficient and equitable, thereby contributing towards our shared objective of achieving sustainable high economic growth in the country. I commend ICMA and SAFA for their efforts in organizing this event, and extend my best wishes to all participants for a successful and productive conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024