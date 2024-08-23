Bidding for Islamabad Airport outsourcing: Date of submissions extended

ISLAMABAD: The steering committee tasked to outsource Islamabad International Airport, on Thursday, extended submission of bidding date till October 7, 2024.

In a meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the International Finance Corporation gave a detailed briefing regarding the progress on the project, according to a statement issued by Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

It stated that the meeting discussed in detail the process of bidding, the role and responsibilities during the process. It added that after the detailed deliberations, the meeting extended the final date of submission of the bidding until October 7, 2024.

