SLIC Summit unveils new digital services & communication framework

KARACHI: The State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) on Thursday hosted SLIC Summit 2024, marking the official launch of its cutting-edge digital services and communication framework.

The event was inaugurated by the Honourable Federal Minister of Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and attended by Chairman of the Board State Life, Sulaiman S Mehdi, CEO of State Life, Shoaib Javed Hussain, and senior members State Life’s Senior Management along esteemed dignitaries, senior government officials, corporate partners, and industry leaders.

This gathering highlighted the far-reaching contributions of State Life as a driving force in Pakistan’s insurance sector, particularly through its administration of the social health programmes running across the country. The organization’s influence on capital markets is a testament to the impact State Life has had on Pakistan’s economic stability and growth.

In his address, Minister of Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan said, State Life’s continuous innovation and leadership in the insurance and health sectors are instrumental to the nation’s wellbeing and the advancement of our markets.

He added that the launch of these digital services marks a significant milestone in enhancing accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in insurance services for all Pakistanis.

CEO of State Life, Shoaib Javed Hussain said, digital services are technological advancements enabling us to deliver the highest standards of transparency, efficiency, and security, ensuring that our services are accessible and beneficial to customers, partners and stakeholders.

The SLIC Summit 2024 serves as a testament to State Life’s long-standing commitment to progress, innovation, and national development. By integrating digital solutions with our core services, State Life continues to solidify its position as a key pillar in Pakistan’s insurance and financial sectors, driving the country toward a brighter and more prosperous future.”

The summit spotlighted the launch of SLIC enhanced digital platform, ushering in a new era of convenience and security for its policyholders. This includes the unveiling of a new and improved website and the introduction of three advanced mobile applications:

• MySLIC Mobile Application: Designed for policyholders, providing seamless access to insurance services and real-time policy management.

• State Life Health Plus: Created for corporate health clients, facilitating efficient claims management and streamlined access to essential health services.

• SLIC Agent Pro: A comprehensive tool empowering State Life’s sales force to enhance client management and optimize operational performance.

These digital innovations are one step forward towards paving the way for a fully paperless insurance journey, allowing users to manage policies, track premiums, and monitor policy maturity with unprecedented ease and efficiency. SLIC’s digital infrastructure supports real-time alerts, AI-assisted data analytics, and efficient data management across all regions of Pakistan, bridging distances and ensuring equitable access to services.

A key focus of the summit was State Life’s involvement in Pakistan’s national social health programmes, which have improved healthcare access for millions of Pakistanis. The Social Health Program Panel featured industry leaders and healthcare experts, including, Muhammad Arshad, CEO of the Federal Sehat Sahulat Program, Dr Ali Razzaque, CEO of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC), Dr Riaz Tanoli, CEO of the Sehat Card Plus Program, KP and Dr Asad Kakar, CEO Balochistan Health Card Program.

Panelists explored the pivotal role State Life plays in administering these health initiatives, emphasizing the profound impact on the lives of common Pakistanis. By managing and facilitating access to health insurance, State Life continues to elevate the quality of life for vulnerable communities across the country.

The summit also showcased a thought-provoking discussion on Pakistan’s capital and financial markets. The Capital Markets Panel brought together some of the most influential figures in the industry, including, Fareed Alam, CEO of AKD Securities, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Farrukh Khan, CEO of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Shahnawaz Nadir Shah, Head of Investments at State Life.

