AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
AIRLINK 137.31 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.16%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.48%)
DGKC 82.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.56%)
FCCL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.41%)
FFBL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.51%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.49 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.9%)
HUMNL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.47%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
NBP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.92%)
OGDC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.82%)
PAEL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.65%)
PPL 113.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.81%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TPLP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.32%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 53.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.35%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 79.8 (0.96%)
BR30 26,400 Increased By 397.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 78,793 Increased By 532.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,022 Increased By 132.8 (0.53%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-23

SLIC Summit unveils new digital services & communication framework

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2024 03:24am

KARACHI: The State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) on Thursday hosted SLIC Summit 2024, marking the official launch of its cutting-edge digital services and communication framework.

The event was inaugurated by the Honourable Federal Minister of Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and attended by Chairman of the Board State Life, Sulaiman S Mehdi, CEO of State Life, Shoaib Javed Hussain, and senior members State Life’s Senior Management along esteemed dignitaries, senior government officials, corporate partners, and industry leaders.

This gathering highlighted the far-reaching contributions of State Life as a driving force in Pakistan’s insurance sector, particularly through its administration of the social health programmes running across the country. The organization’s influence on capital markets is a testament to the impact State Life has had on Pakistan’s economic stability and growth.

In his address, Minister of Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan said, State Life’s continuous innovation and leadership in the insurance and health sectors are instrumental to the nation’s wellbeing and the advancement of our markets.

He added that the launch of these digital services marks a significant milestone in enhancing accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in insurance services for all Pakistanis.

CEO of State Life, Shoaib Javed Hussain said, digital services are technological advancements enabling us to deliver the highest standards of transparency, efficiency, and security, ensuring that our services are accessible and beneficial to customers, partners and stakeholders.

The SLIC Summit 2024 serves as a testament to State Life’s long-standing commitment to progress, innovation, and national development. By integrating digital solutions with our core services, State Life continues to solidify its position as a key pillar in Pakistan’s insurance and financial sectors, driving the country toward a brighter and more prosperous future.”

The summit spotlighted the launch of SLIC enhanced digital platform, ushering in a new era of convenience and security for its policyholders. This includes the unveiling of a new and improved website and the introduction of three advanced mobile applications:

• MySLIC Mobile Application: Designed for policyholders, providing seamless access to insurance services and real-time policy management.

• State Life Health Plus: Created for corporate health clients, facilitating efficient claims management and streamlined access to essential health services.

• SLIC Agent Pro: A comprehensive tool empowering State Life’s sales force to enhance client management and optimize operational performance.

These digital innovations are one step forward towards paving the way for a fully paperless insurance journey, allowing users to manage policies, track premiums, and monitor policy maturity with unprecedented ease and efficiency. SLIC’s digital infrastructure supports real-time alerts, AI-assisted data analytics, and efficient data management across all regions of Pakistan, bridging distances and ensuring equitable access to services.

A key focus of the summit was State Life’s involvement in Pakistan’s national social health programmes, which have improved healthcare access for millions of Pakistanis. The Social Health Program Panel featured industry leaders and healthcare experts, including, Muhammad Arshad, CEO of the Federal Sehat Sahulat Program, Dr Ali Razzaque, CEO of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC), Dr Riaz Tanoli, CEO of the Sehat Card Plus Program, KP and Dr Asad Kakar, CEO Balochistan Health Card Program.

Panelists explored the pivotal role State Life plays in administering these health initiatives, emphasizing the profound impact on the lives of common Pakistanis. By managing and facilitating access to health insurance, State Life continues to elevate the quality of life for vulnerable communities across the country.

The summit also showcased a thought-provoking discussion on Pakistan’s capital and financial markets. The Capital Markets Panel brought together some of the most influential figures in the industry, including, Fareed Alam, CEO of AKD Securities, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Farrukh Khan, CEO of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Shahnawaz Nadir Shah, Head of Investments at State Life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Jam Kamal Khan Shoaib Javed Hussain SLIC SLIC Summit 2024

Comments

200 characters

SLIC Summit unveils new digital services & communication framework

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

‘Buna Raast’ will revolutionise remittances: PM

Adverse impact of budget on refineries policy: PD and FBR preparing a viable solution

Lift HSD or face consequences, Ogra warns PSO and others

Reforms in aviation sector reviewed: PM for further improvement in facilities at airports

Levy of Rs3.09/unit FCA: KE seeks Nepra’s approval

JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

Illegal tax recovery by FBR: President confirms FTO’s landmark order

‘Controversial paragraphs’ in Mubarak Sani case decision: Joint appeal of federal, Punjab govts allowed

Foreign assets: Lahore ATIR issues order in favour of taxpayer

Read more stories