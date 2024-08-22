AGL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (9.62%)
Pakistan

Harvard Business School delegation meets COAS

BR Web Desk Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 07:32pm

A delegation of 44 students from Harvard Business School representing 9 different countries, met Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Thursday, the military’s media wing said.

The conversation offered an opportunity for exchanging viewpoints regarding Pakistan’s critical role in advancing peace and stability in the region, its steadfast efforts to combat terrorism, and its dedication to upholding democratic values, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

State should protect public from negative impacts of social media: COAS Asim Munir

During his interactions with students, the army chief stressed the value of education, innovation, and critical thinking in tackling today’s security issues.

He emphasised Pakistan’s enormous potential and urged the audience to draw their own conclusions from their own experiences.

COAS advised the students to exercise caution when navigating the digital world, warning them against the dangers of false information and fake news.

Formation commanders say politically motivated ‘digital terrorism’ meant to sow discord among national institutions

Students conveyed their appreciation to the Army Chief for arranging such a fruitful and educational exchange.

This interaction follows the COAS’s previous remarks to a group of university students, during which he asserted that it is state’s responsibility to protect the public from the negative impacts of social media.

GHQ Pakistan Army chief COAS General Asim Munir Harvard Business School

