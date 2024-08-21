State should protect public from negative impacts of social media: COAS Asim Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir emphasised on Wednesday that it is the state’s responsibility to protect the public from the negative impacts of social media.

In a statement issued by the state run broadcaster, PTV, the army chief asserted, “It is incumbent upon the state to protect the public from the adverse consequences of social media-induced hysteria”.

COAS reassured the youth of Pakistan that the nation’s future is secure in capable hands.

He emphasised the vital importance of unity, education, and resilience in overcoming challenges.

Formation commanders say politically motivated ‘digital terrorism’ meant to sow discord among national institutions

Army chief emphasised the significance of comprehending the value of an independent state, urging young Pakistanis to draw lessons from the struggles of people in Libya, Syria, Kashmir, and Gaza.

In addressing concerns about the country’s economic situation, the COAS highlighted that those who had predicted Pakistan’s default were silent.

He encouraged the youth to maintain optimism, reminding them that in Islam, they are forbidden from despair.

The army chief emphasised the importance of the youth as Pakistan’s most valuable asset, promising to protect them from any harm.

He stressed the need for a strong bond between the people, government, and the army, stating that this unity is crucial for the country’s security and progress.

The army chief has previously stated that the negative use of social media, particularly the spread of fake news, constitutes digital terrorism that must be decisively defeated.