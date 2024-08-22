Gulf shares mixed in early trade, Powell’s speech awaited

Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trading on Thursday after the minutes from the most recent meeting of the U.S Federal Reserve cemented expectations for a September rate cut.

The Fed’s minutes showed policymakers in the US were ready to start cutting interest rates as soon as September.

Interest-rate futures have fully priced in a 25-basis-point US rate cut next month, with a one-in-three chance of a 50-bp cut.

The U.S central bank’s Chair Jerome Powell’s impending speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday will be parsed for any hints on the likely size of a rate cut next month.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index edged up 0.1%, with Multiply Group rising 3.7% and ADNOC Gas advancing 1.3%, while Phoenix Group slipped 1.7%.

The cryptomining and blockchain conglomerate Phoenix said on Wednesday it had partnered with cryptocurrency firm Tether to launch a stablecoin pegged to the UAE dirham.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.3% in early trading, with most of its constituents posting gains.

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender, rose 0.4% and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical advanced 1.4%. Dubai’s benchmark stock index fell 0.1%.

Most stock markets in Gulf gain ahead of US job data, Fed minutes

The tolls operator Salik dropped 1.8% and Commercial Bank of Dubai slipped 5.5%. Tecom Group, however, gained 1.8% after business park operator said it completed acquisition of new commercial and industrial assets as part of an 1.7 billion dirhams strategic plan.

The Qatari benchmark index was down 0.1%, pressured by losses in finance, real estate and materials sectors with Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, sliding 0.5% and Mesaieed Petrochemical dropping 0.5%.