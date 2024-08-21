Most stock markets in Gulf gain ahead of US job data, Fed minutes

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. economic data and speeches from policymakers that are expected to make the case for rate cuts.

Preliminary revisions to U.S. labour data are due later in the day and a large downward revision is expected, which would support cutting interest rates. U.S. and global purchasing managers’ index surveys are due on Thursday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday will be parsed for any hints on the likely size of a rate cut next month.

Interest-rate futures have priced in a 25 basis point U.S. rate cut next month, with a one-third chance of a 50 bp reduction. Almost 100 bps in cuts are priced in for this year, and another 100 bps next year.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.7%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group advancing 4.9% and Al Rajhi Bank closing 3% higher.

Most Gulf markets in black on US rate-cut hopes

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco retreated 1.6%.

Dubai’s main share index finished 0.9% higher, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 3.9% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank up 2.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%.

The Qatari benchmark dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1.8% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - steadied, with benchmark Brent holding above $77 a barrel, after steady selloffs driven by expectations of reduced Chinese demand and diminishing concerns of the Middle East conflict disrupting supply.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed flat.

---------------------------------------- SAUDI ARABIA added 0.7% to 12,187 ABU DHABI rose 0.3% to 9,348 DUBAI gained 0.9% to 4,295 QATAR eased 0.4% to 10,119 EGYPT closed flat at 29,914 BAHRAIN was flat at 1,937 OMAN lost 0.3% to 4,680 KUWAIT added 0.3% to 7,769 ----------------------------------------