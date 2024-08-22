Lahore refund scam: Probe over, errant taxmen will be punished: FBR

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Wednesday said the FBR has completed inquiry against the tax officials involved in refund scam of Lahore and would punish officials involved in the scam.

During an informal talk with the media on the conclusion of Senate Standing Committee on Finance at the Parliament House, the FBR chairman said that he stands by with the work done by former chairman FBR on placing officers at “Admin Pool”.

Responding to a query, he said that the FBR will punish officials found guilty in Lahore refund scam.

Scope of ‘tax fraud’ phrase widened

About the involvement of the FIA in the inquiry, he said that he is not aware of investigation about any outside agency.

Earlier, the FBR chairman gave an in-camera briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on the officials working as OSD for the last two years along with the details of their names, designation and reasons for working as OSD.

After an in-camera briefing to the committee, he left the Parliament House after informal chat with the reporters.

The FBR chairman has also issued new instructions on the postings/transfers of the operational staff (BS 01-16) in the Inland Revenue field formations and Customs staff (BS-1 to 16).

According to the FBR chairman’s directive, in order to bring efficiency and to improve discipline in operations of Inland Revenue (lR) Field Formations, the secretary Revenue Division/ chairman FBR has desired the following: -

i) That the postings/transfers of the operational staff (BS 0l-16) in the IR field formations /Directorate Generals shall be ordered after prior requisition of the concerned Assistant/ Deputy Commissioner-lR/Assistant/Deputy Director under whom the staff is to be posted.

ii) If the Assistant/Deputy Commissioner-lR/Assistant/Deputy Director deems that the services of any staff are no more required in his jurisdiction, the officer shall report in writing to his supervisory officer about such official with a copy to the concerned Additional Commissioner (HQs)/Additional Director (HQs).

iii) On receipt of report of the concerned officer, the official shall be transferred within three days positively. In case the seniors fail to take appropriate action, the relevant official would automatically stand relieved from the assigned duties/place of posting and would report to the relevant field Head Quarters without awaiting further orders.

Through another instruction, the FBR chairman said that in order to bring efficiency and to improve discipline in operations of Customs Field Formations, the Secretary Revenue Division/ Chairman, FBR has desired the following: -

That the postings/transfers of the operational staff (BS 01-16) in the Collectorate(s)/Directorate(s) shall be ordered after prior requisition of the concerned assistant/deputy collector/assistant/deputy director under whom the staff is to be posted.

If the assistant/deputy collector/assistant/deputy director deems that the services of any staff are no more required in his jurisdiction, the officer shall report in writing to his supervisory officer about such official with a copy to the deputy collector/deputy director (HQs).

On receipt of report of the concerned officer, the official shall be transferred within three days positively.

In case the seniors fail to take appropriate action, the relevant official would automatically stand relieved from the assigned duties/place of posting and would report to the relevant field Head Quarters without awaiting further orders.

iv) Allthe chief collectors/director generals are requested to submit a consolidated monthly report to Chief (Management/HR. Customs) about all such officials who have been surrendered, the FBR chairman added.

