IK meddles in military affairs: govt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s demand for an open trial of Lt General (retired) Faiz Hameed amounts to meddling in the military’s affairs.

He further mentioned that the PTI founder is continuously attempting to create controversy around this issue with his statements.

The minister also pointed out that instead of defending Faiz Hameed, the PTI founder should answer for the £190 million case.

He noted that the PTI founder’s recent statements indicate he is in a state of deep confusion and distress.

Tarar emphasised that by refusing to consider the Faiz Hameed case as an internal military matter, the PTI founder has proven that Faiz Hameed was indeed “a valuable asset” for him.

The minister added that the PTI founder’s shifting stance, sometimes calling Faiz Hameed an asset, a hero, or a zero, highlights his mental turmoil.

The minister criticised the PTI founder for his habit of using people and then discarding them, which is evident in the Faiz Hameed case as well.

He concluded by stating that the PTI founder has unique expertise in betraying his benefactors.

