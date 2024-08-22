AGL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-22

Mpox spread: Govt starts training of health, non-health workers

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 22 Aug, 2024 08:08am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government to effectively prevent Mpox in the country has started training health/ non-health workers and monitoring all the airports of the country.

The decision was taken here on Wednesday in a high-level meeting chaired by Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations which was also attended by Federal Health Secretary Nadeem Mahbub and other relevant officials of the Health Ministry.

The meeting was informed that so far one case of Mpox Clade-II was detected in the country and another suspect was also medically investigated but his tests were negative, so, there is no need to panic about Mpox, but the government was taking all necessary measures to check any untoward situation.

The meeting was informed that scanners to detect any suspected case of Monkey Pox are fully functional at all major airports of the country. The most-effective screening and surveillance system is available. Implementation of World Health Organization (WHO) SOPs is to be ensured. The situation is being closely monitored on a daily basis. Practical measures are being taken to protect people from diseases and epidemics.

Briefing the meeting, the federal secretary health said that the Border Health Services team have taken all the preventive measures to safeguard against Mpox. The meeting reviewed the system for screening incoming travellers and emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilant health protocols.

“Situation regarding Mpox in Pakistan is satisfactory,” Mahbub said. “We have established an effective screening system at airports, utilising thermal scanners in line with recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO),” he added.

The secretary noted that training for the health workers has already been commenced, ensuring they are equipped to manage any potential threats effectively. He stressed that he personally visited the airport to monitor the arrangements and confirm that the Ministry of Health is continually overseeing the situation.

He said the Border Health Services staff is actively engaged in screening travellers, and the Ministry of Health is committed to ensuring all preventive measures against Mpox are enforced rigorously. With these strategies in place, Pakistan aims to maintain public health safety amid ongoing international travel, he added.

Later, on the directions of the health coordinator, Federal Secretary Health Nadeem Mahbub visited Peshawar airport to assess the ongoing surveillance measures in place to prevent the spread of Mpox.

During his visit, the federal secretary met with officials from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), doctors, and other medical personnel to discuss essential health protocols.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Mpox mpox cases mpox vaccines Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath

