AGL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.61%)
AIRLINK 136.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.53%)
BOP 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.08%)
DCL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.44%)
DFML 40.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.79%)
DGKC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.35%)
FCCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.61%)
FFBL 43.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
HUBC 147.75 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.07%)
HUMNL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
KOSM 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.41%)
MLCF 34.61 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.25%)
NBP 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.54%)
PPL 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.57%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TOMCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.76%)
TPLP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
TRG 54.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.08%)
UNITY 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.38%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,366 Increased By 85.5 (1.03%)
BR30 26,385 Increased By 382.3 (1.47%)
KSE100 78,908 Increased By 647.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 25,074 Increased By 184.3 (0.74%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-22

ET denotifies Balochistan Home Minister Zia Langove

NNI Published 22 Aug, 2024 08:36am

QUETTA: The Election Tribunal has denotified Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove, declaring him ineligible to hold public office.

As per details, the ET’s decision came after a petition was filed by Mir Saeed Langove, alleging electoral fraud by Mir Zia Langove.

The Election Tribunal ordered re-polling at seven polling stations in the constituency of Mir Zia Langove, citing irregularities in the electoral process.

Furthermore, Mir Zia Langove is no longer the Home Minister of Balochistan, as declared by the Election Tribunal.

In a separate development, Jamhoori Watan Party’s Gohram Bugti challenged Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti’s election victory in tribunal.

Balochistan election tribunal General Election 2024 Zia Langove Balochistan Home Minister

Comments

200 characters

ET denotifies Balochistan Home Minister Zia Langove

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Authorities issuing conflicting messages: WISPAP

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Oct and Nov bills: KE allowed Rs5.76/unit positive adjustment

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Lahore refund scam: Probe over, errant taxmen will be punished: FBR

No supply to Sindh: Thar coal power supplied to national grid, Faisalabad: CM

Read more stories