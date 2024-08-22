ET denotifies Balochistan Home Minister Zia Langove

QUETTA: The Election Tribunal has denotified Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove, declaring him ineligible to hold public office.

As per details, the ET’s decision came after a petition was filed by Mir Saeed Langove, alleging electoral fraud by Mir Zia Langove.

The Election Tribunal ordered re-polling at seven polling stations in the constituency of Mir Zia Langove, citing irregularities in the electoral process.

Furthermore, Mir Zia Langove is no longer the Home Minister of Balochistan, as declared by the Election Tribunal.

In a separate development, Jamhoori Watan Party’s Gohram Bugti challenged Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti’s election victory in tribunal.