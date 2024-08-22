Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 114,987 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,057 tonnes of import cargo and 56,930 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hrour ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,057 comprised of 52,744 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 5,313 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 56,930 comprised of 36,000 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 18,130 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Wan Hai 621, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, TS Keelung, Gluon and Ever Utile berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, Chem Star, APL Gwangyang, MT Shalamar, Independent Spirit, Erlyne, One Reliability and KMTC Chennai sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a petroleum product carrier ship‘Two million Ways’ left the port on today morning while four more ships, Navig-8 Gallantry, Suzy, Agios Dimitrios and Horizon-I are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 148,789 tonnes, comprising 103,962 tonnes imports cargo and 44,827 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,258 Containers (2,258 TEUs Imports& 2,338 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Bitumen Kosei, Antares, Navig-8 Constellation, Epic Burano and New Apex & two more ships, CMA CGM Pelleas and Maersk Cairo scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, ULSD, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL, EETL and QICT respectively on Wednesday 21st August, Meanwhile two more Container ships, X-Press Anglesey and Tolen are due to arrive at port on Thursday 22nd August, 2024.

