AGL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.64%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.98%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 78.17 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.18%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.11%)
FFBL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FFL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.78%)
HUBC 146.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.31%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.28%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.12 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.07%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
PPL 113.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.84%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
PTC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (8.84%)
SEARL 57.68 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.15%)
TOMCL 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
TRG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.51%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,297 Increased By 111.3 (1.36%)
BR30 26,087 Increased By 377.7 (1.47%)
KSE100 78,407 Increased By 661.3 (0.85%)
KSE30 24,920 Increased By 136.8 (0.55%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand softer ahead of local inflation print

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 01:18pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of a local inflation print which could give hints on the future interest rate path of Africa’s most industrialised economy.

At 0642 GMT, the rand traded at 17.83 against the dollar, about 0.2% softer than Tuesday’s close.

“Today is all about local CPI (inflation) later this morning and the Fed (US Federal Reserve) minutes this evening,” said Rand Merchant Bank analysts in a research note. Investor focus will be on South Africa’s July inflation print set to be released at 0800 GMT for clues on the country’s future interest-rate path.

Inflation in June was at 5.1% year on year and within the central bank’s target range of 3% to 6%. The central bank likes to see inflation close to 4.5%, the midpoint of its target range.

Economists polled by Reuters expect South Africa’s central bank to cut interest rates for the first time in more than two years on Sept. 19.

South African rand softer ahead of leading indicator

“Ahead of CPI later this morning, we look for some consolidation after the big moves of late,” Rand Merchant Bank analysts added, referring to the rand.

Global markets will look to minutes of the Fed’s latest meeting for clarity on the rate-cut path of the world’s biggest economy.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly weaker in early deals, as the yield gained 1 basis point to 9.295%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand softer ahead of local inflation print

70pc serviced population in Pakistan does not pay power bills: ADB

Gas tariff to stay unchanged for 3 months: Musadik

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

Trump to hold first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 25% in 2QCY24

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

Read more stories