Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

Wasim Iqbal Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission held a meeting focusing on expediting the privatisation process of DISCOs.

The meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Leghari was held to discuss the privatisation of Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

Key decisions included issuing international advertisements, finalising initial processes and ensuring transparency through technical considerations.

3 Discos to be privatised in 1st phase: PC board

The government aims to complete the privatisation in a phased manner, adhering to all relevant laws and regulations.

It has been decided that international advertisements for the privatisation of DISCOs were issued on August 17. The initial processes for the privatisation of DISCOs have been finalised.

Instructions were issued to complete all stages of DISCO privatisation in accordance with laws and regulations as soon as possible. Aleem Khan stated that the power distribution companies are being privatised in a phased manner.

Khan emphasised the need to consider technical aspects to ensure transparency in the privatisation process. Leghari directed that the necessary matters of institutions for the privatisation of DISCOs should be settled promptly.

Leghari instructed to ensure that institutions interested in the details and data of DISCOs have access to it. Aleem Khan directed that the privatisation process be completed in the shortest possible time wherever feasible. Senior officials briefed the meeting that the final approval of the privatisation process will be obtained from the Cabinet Committee and the federal government.

The meeting discussed financial advisors, market sounding, restructuring plans, and other important matters related to DISCOs.

