Shaheen-II ballistic missile: Pakistan conducts successful training launch

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II Tuesday.

The launch was part of a routine exercise aimed at training the troops, validating various technical parameters, and evaluating the performance of multiple sub-systems, ensuring improved accuracy and enhanced survivability of the missile.

The launch was witnessed by senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, along with scientists and engineers from key strategic organizations.

The Director General of the Strategic Plans Division commended the technical expertise, dedication, and commitment of the scientists and engineers involved in achieving this milestone.

The president and prime minister along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs, extended their congratulations to the scientists and engineers for the successful launch and their significant contribution to strengthening Pakistan’s defence capabilities.

