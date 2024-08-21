AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
QAU VC visits CDA HQs

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar along with Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator for the Inter-Universities Consortium, visited the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters on Tuesday.

During the meeting, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa praised the active participation of QAU students in the Tree Plantation Campaign at the "Quaid-e-Azam Enclave" site in the Margalla Hills.

He suggested offering special incentives in the form of academic marks to students who successfully grow and maintain their planted trees until graduation.

The CDA chairman proposed signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with QAU to initiate an internship programme for students across various departments, including environment, IT, HR, and more. This programme aims to provide practical experience and skill development opportunities to the students.

Discussions also covered future CDA projects, including the Silicon Valley and Four-Tier Data Centre initiatives for IT and telecommunications. The potential collaboration with QAU on these projects was explored, which could lead to the creation of thousands of job opportunities for young professionals. Additionally, the possibility of involving IT graduates in conducting a cyber security audit for the CDA was also considered.

Vice Chancellor Dr Akhtar assured that QAU would supply top-tier human resources through its fresh graduates to support these projects.

The CDA chairman also highlighted the ongoing work on Second Avenue near QAU, which will soon be linked to Margalla Road.

He emphasised that the CDA is committed to utilising all available resources to enhance facilities for the university's students.

