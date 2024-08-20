Kareena Kapoor Khan to feature in new crime thriller ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to feature in a crime-thriller, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, set to be released in theatres on September 13.

Kareena plays a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire.

She also makes her debut as a producer for the film, alongside Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor.

Kareena shared a trailer of the upcoming film on Instagram on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram

The movie is also slated for release on Netflix India.

In an interview with Variety in 2023, Kareena revealed that her character in the film was inspired by Kate Winslet’s role in ‘Mare of Easttown’.

“I love ‘Mare of Easttown’ and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do,” she was quoted as saying then.

“So we’ve molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that.”

The trailer showcases grieving mother Kareena as she fights her own demons while solving a murder case in a small town, where everyone seems like a suspect.

Kareena made her Netflix debut last year with ‘Jaane Jaan’.

The film was an adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s bestselling 2005 novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.