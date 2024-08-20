AGL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-20

UK HC meets Shaza

Published 20 Aug, 2024

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, IT and telecommunication, digitalisation and cyber security were discussed. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in IT and telecom sector.

Khawaja apprised the British High Commissioner about Smart Islamabad project. She said the present government is taking steps for digitalisation in the country.

She said women empowerment is included in priorities, adding the Ministry of IT is committed to ending digital gender divide in the country.

British High Commissioner Marriott said the UK wanted to boost cooperation with Pakistan in the field of IT and telecommunication. The meeting was also attended by Director General International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi.

