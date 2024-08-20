AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 8.52 (6.48%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
DFML 41.23 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.66%)
DGKC 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
FFL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUBC 149.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
NBP 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
OGDC 132.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.17%)
PAEL 24.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
PPL 111.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
PRL 22.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.19%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
TRG 52.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.23%)
UNITY 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
BR30 25,642 Increased By 44.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 77,763 Decreased By -67 (-0.09%)
KSE30 24,804 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.29%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-20

UHS approves annual exam schedule for MBBS

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: The first Professional MBBS annual exams will commence in the last week of December, while the IInd Professional MBBS annual exams are scheduled for the last week of January 2025.

The Third Professional MBBS annual exams will be held in the third week of December 2024 and the Fourth Professional MBBS exams in the second week of January 2025. Additionally, the final Professional MBBS annual exams are set to take place in the first week of February 2025.

The decision to this effect was taken in the 50th meeting of the University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Board of Studies in Medicine held here on Monday with vice-chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore in

the chair.

The principals from affiliated government and private medical college attended the meeting.

A UHS spokesman said the examination schedule was developed based on feedback received from all affiliated medical colleges, which provided information regarding the commencement and conclusion of MBBS classes. A minimum of nine months of the academic year must be completed by the colleges for students to be eligible to appear in the exams, followed by one month for exam preparation.

It was also agreed that in accordance with the Supreme Court’s judgement, students who fail the supplementary exams cannot legally proceed to the next class. Moreover, it was decided that the identity of external examiners in practical exams will be kept completely confidential, even from the college administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UHS MBBS

Comments

200 characters

UHS approves annual exam schedule for MBBS

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Will Faiz turn approver in May 9 violence case?

Centre follows in Punjab’s footsteps: subsidy announced

PM reappoints Dr Mukhtar as HEC chairman after held responsible for ‘malaise’ by planning minister

Islamabad IT Park to help achieve $25bn IT export goal: PM

150MW solar projects: KE receives lowest tariff bid

Tax collection under Finance Act 2024: KTBA urges FBR to clarify new amendments

Read more stories