UHS approves annual exam schedule for MBBS

LAHORE: The first Professional MBBS annual exams will commence in the last week of December, while the IInd Professional MBBS annual exams are scheduled for the last week of January 2025.

The Third Professional MBBS annual exams will be held in the third week of December 2024 and the Fourth Professional MBBS exams in the second week of January 2025. Additionally, the final Professional MBBS annual exams are set to take place in the first week of February 2025.

The decision to this effect was taken in the 50th meeting of the University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) Board of Studies in Medicine held here on Monday with vice-chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore in

the chair.

The principals from affiliated government and private medical college attended the meeting.

A UHS spokesman said the examination schedule was developed based on feedback received from all affiliated medical colleges, which provided information regarding the commencement and conclusion of MBBS classes. A minimum of nine months of the academic year must be completed by the colleges for students to be eligible to appear in the exams, followed by one month for exam preparation.

It was also agreed that in accordance with the Supreme Court’s judgement, students who fail the supplementary exams cannot legally proceed to the next class. Moreover, it was decided that the identity of external examiners in practical exams will be kept completely confidential, even from the college administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024