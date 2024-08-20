Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 246,906 tonnes of cargo comprising 158,018 tonnes of import cargo and 88,888 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 158,018 comprised of 89,836 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,187 tonnes of Dap, 2,810 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 59,185 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 88,888 comprised of 79,449 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 9,289 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 06 ships namely, Cma Cgm Attila, MT Shalamar, Wan Hain 621, Apl Gwangyang, Chem Star, Ever Ulysses berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 sgips namely, Seaspan Amazon, Two Million Ways, Ym Express, Addision & X-Press Carina sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Wisteria and One Reliability left the port on Monday morning and two more ships Saga and Ullswater are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 90,706comprising 70,811tonnes imports cargo and 19,895 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 1,090 Containers (440 TEUs imports and 650 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 07 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them two ships,Twi Million Ways and Navig 8 & four more ships Amis Brave, Maersk Saratoga, Zhong Gu Bo Hai and Horizon 1 carrying Mogas, Palm oil, Coal, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at FOTCO, LCT, MW-4, QICT and EVTL on Monday, 19thAugust-2024, while a containers ship Maersk Columbus is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 20th August-2024.

