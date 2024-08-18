IT minister denies reports govt throttling internet speed

State Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Sunday that reports about the government controlling the internet were “completely false.”

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, she said that the internet has neither been shut down nor slowed down by the government.

According to her, increasing use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for bypassing Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and connecting directly to live servers places additional strain on those servers, which may ultimately slow down the internet.

IT industry proposes cybersecurity framework

“There were only a few issues with certain apps not downloading, which led a large segment of the population to start using VPNs,” the minister explained.

The statement comes days after the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) said that Pakistan’s economy could lose up to $300 million due to internet disruptions caused by the imposition of a national firewall.

Islamabad is implementing an internet firewall to monitor and regulate content and social media platforms, according to local media reports. The government denies the use of the firewall for censorship.

Ali Ihsan, senior vice chairman of P@SHA, said the imposition of the firewall has already caused prolonged internet disconnections and erratic VPN performance, threatening a “complete meltdown of business operations”.

Speaking to the media today, she said that using VPNs on phones could slow down the device itself.

“This is due to the higher amount of people using the internet causing a strain that results in slower speeds for a short period” she explained.

Pakistan’s internet firewall could cost economy $300mn, association says

She claimed that the government had no role in decreasing the speed of the internet.

The minister stated that the government has been engaging with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and telecom companies to resolve the problem.

The minister mentioned that a meeting with the PTA is set for next week to prevent future issues for people in the country.

She clarified that the government did not slow down the internet to silence opposition stating this claim is false.

She also urged people to be cautious when discussing Pakistan online stressing the importance of responsible internet use.

Speaking recklessly can negatively impact the industry, deter investment, harm freelancers, and tarnish Pakistan’s reputation, she explained.

Moreover, she added that the government is setting up IT Parks in Islamabad and Karachi.

Khawaha said these IT Parks will generate more than 10,000 jobs and contribute to the economy.

She also said that at least 250 e-employment centers will be created across the country by coordinating with provinces.

In a related development, the IT industry has suggested the formation of a joint committee, including representatives from the IT industry, business leaders, and relevant government stakeholders, to collaboratively develop a cybersecurity framework for the country.

As per estimates, Pakistan’s IT sector is facing a daily loss of millions of dollars due to slow internet connectivity.