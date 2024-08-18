AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IT minister dismisses reports govt throttling internet

  • Shaza Fatima Khawaja says increasing usage of VPNs caused slower internet
BR Web Desk Published August 18, 2024 Updated August 18, 2024 05:49pm
IT minister denies reports govt throttling internet speed

State Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja categorically dismissed reports that the government was throttling the internet, stressing that the state was neither slowing down its speed nor shutting it down.“

“The report of the government throttling internet is wrong,” she stated at a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

“Some services of a few apps was (affected) because those services weren’t being downloaded. So a big chunk of the population started to operate on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).”

She then explained that the higher usage of VPNs for bypassing Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and connecting directly to live servers places additional strain on those servers, which may ultimately slow down the internet.

IT industry proposes cybersecurity framework

“This pressure caused a slowdown.

“I will say under oath that the government neither shut down nor slowed down the internet.”

Her remarks come days after the nation saw massive disruption in internet services, particularly in transmitting media on Meta-owned WhatsApp.

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) earlier also released a statement, saying that Pakistan’s economy could lose up to $300 million due to internet disruptions, which it said was due to the imposition of a national firewall.

Ali Ihsan, senior vice chairman of P@SHA, said the imposition has already caused prolonged internet disconnections and erratic VPN performance, threatening a “complete meltdown of business operations”.

Several reports have suggested that Islamabad is implementing an internet firewall to monitor and regulate content and social media platforms. The government denies the use of the firewall for censorship.

Speaking to the media, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said using VPNs on phones could slow down the device itself.

“The issue has been resolved today. I did not think it was appropriate to address this issue with incomplete information.

“We worked day and night, spoke with technical experts, internet service providers (ISPs).”

Pakistan’s internet firewall could cost economy $300mn, association says

The minister added that the government has requested another meeting with ISPs, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and telecom companies in the coming week to ensure that this issue does not arise again.

“The PTA has assisted us in this entire matter.”

She also urged people to be cautious when discussing Pakistan online, stressing the importance of responsible internet usage.

Speaking recklessly can negatively impact the industry, deter investment, harm freelancers, and tarnish Pakistan’s reputation, she added.

“We have to talk about Pakistan very responsibly. The biggest thing that harms the (IT) industry is the perception.

“What happens is that there is less harm to the government. It harms the child who is freelancing and working to support their home.”

Her remarks in a Sunday presser come after AFP, citing businesses and digital rights defenders, also reported that Pakistan’s government is throttling the internet and social media.

While there was no official communication on the matter during the entire week, it was the defence minister who acknowledged what millions of Pakistanis nationwide had already guessed.

“We are undergoing a transition after which all these facilities will be available to you,” Khawaja Muhammad Asif told media earlier this week.

“But there will be some controls to prevent threatening and defamatory content against the state and individuals,” he added, without confirming whether those controls were part of a firewall.

Prominent Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir has also launched a legal challenge against the government over “the apparent installation of a firewall” at Islamabad High Court, which is due to hear the case on Monday.

Since July, internet networks have been up to 40 percent slower than normal, according to one IT association, while documents, images and voice notes have been disrupted on WhatsApp, used by tens of millions of people.

Digital rights experts believe the state is testing a firewall – a security system that monitors network traffic but can also be used to control online spaces.

Also read:

IT industry internet services Shaza Fatima Khawaja internet disruption Pakistan internet slowdown

Comments

200 characters
KU Aug 18, 2024 04:07pm
Country is a stage, govt putting up a characterless show, the audience went home a long time ago.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Zia Ullah Khan Aug 18, 2024 04:36pm
Another elite assumes that Pakistanis are duffer, even those who earn millions competing with the world. State just installed a system to monitor you closely.( oops and it just throttled the internet)
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Re=== Aug 18, 2024 05:22pm
Pakistan's leaders are all about stying and keeping power no matter how it ends up costing the country. At this rate, and with this set up, there is no hope, no future, no prospect for Pakistan. Ever.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IT minister dismisses reports govt throttling internet

Antony Blinken to arrive in Israel as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire

Russia launches third ballistic missile attack on Kyiv this month, Ukraine says

‘Fake rumors’: 1LINK says no cyber threat observed on ATMs, online banking in Pakistan

Some India doctors stay off job after strike over colleague’s rape and murder

Thai king endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Karachi Test shifted to Rawalpindi

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Aurangzeb says on BYD’s NEV launch occasion: Plan launched to revitalize economy

Read more stories