AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s internet firewall could cost economy $300mn, association says

  • P@SHA says government's lack of transparency around firewall has "ignited a firestorm of distrust" among internet users and Pakistan's global IT clients who fear their proprietary data and privacy will be compromised
Reuters Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 06:28pm

KARACHI: Pakistan’s economy could lose up to $300 million due to internet disruptions caused by imposition of a national firewall, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) said in a press release on Thursday.

Islamabad is implementing an internet firewall to monitor and regulate content and social media platforms, according local media reports. The government denies the use of the firewall for censorship.

Ali Ihsan, senior vice chairman of P@SHA, said the imposition of the firewall has already caused prolonged internet disconnections and erratic VPN performance, threatening a “complete meltdown of business operations”.

Ongoing internet disruption to ‘derail’ Pakistan economy, warns OICCI

“These disruptions are not mere inconveniences; but, a direct, tangible and aggressive assault on the industry’s viability – inflicting an estimated and devastating financial losses estimated to reach $300 million, which can further increase exponentially,” he said in the statement.

Pakistan’s telecommunication authority and Pakistan’s Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, Khawaja told local media that the government did not plan to use firewalls as a form of censorship.

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

Pakistan has already blocked access to social media platform X since the February elections.

The government has said the blocking was to stop anti state activities and a failure by X to adhere to local Pakistani laws. Rights activists say the blocking of X is designed to stifle critical voices and democratic accountability in the country.

Internet services face disruption across Pakistan, PTA blames PTCL

In its statement, P@SHA said the government’s lack of transparency around the firewall had “ignited a firestorm of distrust” among internet users and Pakistan’s global IT clients who fear their proprietary data and privacy will be compromised.

P@SHA demanded an “immediate and unconditional halt to this digital siege” and called on the government to engage with the industry to develop a cybersecurity framework.

Pakistan recorded $298 million in IT exports in June, up 33% from the year before. During the fiscal year that ended in June, IT exports were worth $3.2 billion, up 24% from $2.5 billion in the fiscal year 2023.

internet users Internet outages internet services in Pakistan VPN internet disruption in Pakistan internet disruptions internet firewall

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s internet firewall could cost economy $300mn, association says

COAS Munir cautions nation against threat of fake news, propaganda

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $119mn, now stand at $9.27bn

Rupee closes unchanged against US dollar

Ongoing internet disruption to ‘derail’ Pakistan economy, warns OICCI

Internet disruptions: some Pakistani freelancers made ‘unavailable’ on fiverr

Pakistan can grab $5bn export orders as West shifts from Bangladesh, says Gohar

KSE-100 closes 229 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

Oil extends gains as US slowdown fears ease

Read more stories