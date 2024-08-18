Arshad Nadeem brought glory to country: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Arshad Nadeem brought glory to the country by winning the gold medal in the Olympics.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organised in the honour of national hero on Saturday. He further said that the whole nation is celebrating the success of Arshad Nadeem and he expressed hope that he would continue to bring laurels to the country.

On this occasion, the Governor presented a cheque of Rs200,000 to Arshad Nadeem and a car key to his mother on behalf of the Sindh government. In the ceremony, Arshad Nadeem was also given a plot of one kanal by a private society and a 10-marla plot by another private society. A cheque of Rs500,000 was also given to Arshad Nadeem's coach Salman Butt by the Sindh government.

On this occasion, the Olympic champion said that the way the entire nation welcomed him was a matter of honour for him. He said that his surgery also took place in the same year, adding that he won the gold medal by the grace of Allah and the prayers of the nation. He acknowledged the contribution of his coach to his success and said that his coach supported him and encouraged him.

Later, the Governor visited the house of former Pakistan Muslim League President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire about his health.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that a seasoned politician like Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was an asset to the country. He further said that his political understanding and experience were admirable. “In the current situation, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain are such personalities who could bring everyone together on one platform,” he added.

He further said that all the parties, including the opposition, should be on the same page for the development and stability of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024