AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-18

Arshad Nadeem brought glory to country: Governor

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Arshad Nadeem brought glory to the country by winning the gold medal in the Olympics.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organised in the honour of national hero on Saturday. He further said that the whole nation is celebrating the success of Arshad Nadeem and he expressed hope that he would continue to bring laurels to the country.

On this occasion, the Governor presented a cheque of Rs200,000 to Arshad Nadeem and a car key to his mother on behalf of the Sindh government. In the ceremony, Arshad Nadeem was also given a plot of one kanal by a private society and a 10-marla plot by another private society. A cheque of Rs500,000 was also given to Arshad Nadeem's coach Salman Butt by the Sindh government.

On this occasion, the Olympic champion said that the way the entire nation welcomed him was a matter of honour for him. He said that his surgery also took place in the same year, adding that he won the gold medal by the grace of Allah and the prayers of the nation. He acknowledged the contribution of his coach to his success and said that his coach supported him and encouraged him.

Later, the Governor visited the house of former Pakistan Muslim League President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire about his health.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that a seasoned politician like Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was an asset to the country. He further said that his political understanding and experience were admirable. “In the current situation, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain are such personalities who could bring everyone together on one platform,” he added.

He further said that all the parties, including the opposition, should be on the same page for the development and stability of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Governor Paris Olympics Arshad Nadeem Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Olympic Games Paris 2024

Comments

200 characters

Arshad Nadeem brought glory to country: Governor

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

MPL issue: MoFA seeks Owais’s meeting with Korean envoy

Airports, seaports & borders: PM directs to make mpox screening system effective

PM’s health coordinator confirms reported case

18,737 mpox cases detected in Africa since Jan

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Mobile phones worth $64.504m imported in July

Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

Read more stories