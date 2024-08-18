Number of farmers’ facilitation centres in Punjab increased

LAHORE: The Punjab government has increased the number of farmer facilitation centers to support the growers of cotton crop which is in critical stage.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting on Saturday.

On this occasion, while giving a briefing to the Secretary Agriculture, Punjab, it was told that due to the heat wave, 30% bolls have been decreased but the number of squares is 6% and the number of flowers is 20% more as compared to the last year. The condition of cotton has become satisfactory.

Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed that at this stage pest scouting, surveillance, better care of the crop during rains and timely control of harmful insects are needed for the best cotton management. While giving instructions, he said that in this regard, all the directors should increase the field inspection and go to the field along with the divisional expert groups to provide technical guidance to the farmers. He further said that there is a need to be more alert considering the current weather situation.

Any negligence on this important stage of cotton care will not be tolerated. He directed all the concerned field formations to increase the field visits and speed up the ongoing activities of farmers guidance.

The Secretary also directed strict monitoring to ensure the availability of standard agricultural pesticides in the market at prescribed rates to ensure reduction in production cost of farmers.

He said technical guidance should be given to the farmers for better care of cotton during monsoon rains and sex traps should be used for control of pink blight.

He added that due to high humidity after rains, the attack of pink bollworm may increase, so the field teams should focus on pest scouting of cotton and in case the attack of pests increases beyond the economic limit of damage, the farmers should be advised by the department.

In the meeting, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Rana Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Director General Agriculture Research Dr Sajid-ur-Rehman, Director General Pest Warning Dr. Amir Rasool. Director General Crop Reporting Service Abdul Qayyum, Focal Person for Cotton Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bandisha, Farmer Syed Hasan Raza along with divisional and district officers participated.

