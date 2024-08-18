AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-18

EU wheat bounces off 5-month lows led by front-month flurry

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

PARIS: Euronext wheat recovered on Friday from near five-month lows, led by a technical bounce in front-month futures, though cheaper Black Sea supplies limited gains and diverted attention from poor harvests in western Europe.

December wheat on Euronext was 1.6% up at 219.50 euros ($241.34) a metric ton by 1541 GMT. It earlier equaled Thursday’s low of 215.75 euros, a level not previously reached since March 20.

September futures were 3.1% higher at 207.75 euros. The front-month contract also hit its lowest since March on Thursday at 201.00 euros but held the 200 euro chart floor.

The gains were fuelled by technical adjustments after Thursday’s expiry of options against the position, according to dealers. After drawing support late last week from international demand, with Algeria booking around 600,000 tons and Egypt announcing a tender for up to 3.8 million tons, wheat prices have been dampened by Egypt’s failure to secure large volumes and continued availability of competitive Black Sea supplies.

“For wheat, the market is mulling factors including continued downgrades to EU harvest expectations, and the implications of an Egyptian tender which, while large in ambition ... has been limited in action,” consultancy CRM Agri said in a note.

After buying just 280,000 tons in its tender on Monday, Egyptian state agency GASC has, according to traders, held informal talks with suppliers to secure up to 1.8 million tons but without signing any deals so far.

In France, farmers have almost finished harvesting the rain-hit wheat crop, expected to be the smallest since the 1980s, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

In Germany, the wheat harvest will fall 12.8% on the year to 18.76 million tons, the association of farm cooperatives said on Friday, reducing its outlook after repeated summer rain.

Some import requirements cannot be ruled out, it said. As in France, wheat quality was a concern. The recent rain may have caused a 0.5-percentage-point fall in protein content nationally in Germany compared to last year, traders said.

“This could mean a small German import requirement for high-protein wheat and a smaller export surplus of German wheat,” a German trader said. “The trouble is that with such large and cheap Black Sea supplies being offered by Russia and Ukraine, the world market does not need much French and German wheat.”

Russian 12.5% protein for September Black Sea shipment was on Friday again quoted well under $200 a ton FOB at around $217-$218 a ton FOB, traders said.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat bounces off 5-month lows led by front-month flurry

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

MPL issue: MoFA seeks Owais’s meeting with Korean envoy

Airports, seaports & borders: PM directs to make mpox screening system effective

PM’s health coordinator confirms reported case

18,737 mpox cases detected in Africa since Jan

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Mobile phones worth $64.504m imported in July

Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

Read more stories