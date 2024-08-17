AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-17

Appeal against LHC verdict: Advocate Raja seeks recusal of CJP

Terence J Sigamony Published August 17, 2024 Updated August 17, 2024 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been urged not to hear cases related to former PM Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in public interest.

Advocate Salman Akram Raja, who had contested the general elections on the PTI ticket, on Friday, filed an application requesting the CJP Faez to recuse from hearing appeal against the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s verdict regarding the appointment of sitting judges of the LHC as Election Tribunal under Section 140 of the Election Act.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, will hear the appeals of Salman Akram Raja and others on Monday (August 19).

The bench in the last hearing (July 4, 2024) suspended the LHC’s judgment and its notification for the appointment of Election Tribunals in the Punjab province for the trial of election petitions. It ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to uphold meeting with new Chief Justice LHC (Justice Aalia Neelum) regarding appointment of Election Tribunals.

The LHC’s judgment declared that in the process of consultation between the chief justice of the High Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the purpose of appointment of sitting judges of the High Court as Election Tribunals under Section 140(3) of the Elections Act, 2017 the opinion/ view of the chief justice of the High Court concerned must have pre-eminence.

It; therefore, held that the ECP is constitutionally bound to appoint the judges nominated by the Chief Justice of the LHC as Election Tribunals and could not arbitrarily refuse to appoint certain judges nominated by the Chief Justice, and nor could unilaterally assign which cases were to be marked to which tribunals or assign jurisdiction to the said tribunals.

Salman sought the recusal of Justice Faez in view of the facts and circumstances that constitute, in law, actual and potential bias, inter alia, prior public statements and actions of his spouse, and the personal history between the chief justice and Imran Khan, founding chairman PTI.

The cornerstone of any judicial system is the principle that justice must be administered without fear or favour, affection or ill-will. This principle is enshrined in the rights of access to justice and fair trial which are guaranteed under Articles 9 and 10A of the Constitution.

It is imperative that a judge must not only be impartial but must also be seen to be impartial. The test for recusal is not limited to actual bias but extends to the perception of bias in the eyes of a reasonable observer.

The existence of personal animosity between a judge or his spouse and a party interested in the case before the said judge is sufficient to create the perception of bias in the eyes of a reasonable observer. In the present case, the apprehension of bias stems from the well-publicised history between Justice Isa (as he then was) and Imran Khan, and the public statements of his spouse arising in relation thereto with which Chief Justice Isa has never expressed disagreement.

He also submitted that the conduct and demeanour of CJP Faez Isa while hearing matters in which Imran Khan or PTI or PTI’s members have an interest has also raised reasonable apprehensions in the minds of fair-minded observers affecting the confidence of a large part of the people of Pakistan in the impartiality of the judicial process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC PTI Imran Khan Salman Akram Raja CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Comments

200 characters

Appeal against LHC verdict: Advocate Raja seeks recusal of CJP

PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

Three solar PV projects: PPIB all set to extend LoIs for 12 months

PM reveals pilot project for mining in G-B

Arrests of former military officers: Pakistan does not welcome comments from any foreign govt: FO

US responds to arrest of military officers

SBP increases clean lending limit for SMEs by 100pc

PM directs bringing SMEDA under PMO

Traders to protest against Tajir Dost Scheme on 28th

High energy, financial costs cited: Cotton output likely to decline, NA panel told

‘Corruption, bad governance’: Key minister of PTI govt in KP resigns

Read more stories