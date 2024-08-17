AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-17

PMD says soil moisture condition quite satisfactory for crops

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

LAHORE: Due to satisfactory rainfall reported in most of the country’s plains, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has termed the soil moisture condition satisfactory for most standing seasonal crops like cotton, peanuts, sugarcane, seasonal vegetables, and orchards.

The PMD issues monthly and seasonal forecasts using global climate models at the end of each month. As a result, a single model and a single data set are not considered reliable for prediction and forecasting for a more extended period. Therefore, models developed by different institutes and different data sets are being used for accuracy, along with different boundary conditions for each model output. Currently, 13 recommended models are adopted to obtain multi-model ensembles for seasonal predictions.

According to the monthly situation, above-normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country, particularly in Punjab and Sindh. Meanwhile, average rainfall is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir during August 2024.

During September, above-normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country, particularly in Sindh and Punjab whereas normal rainfall is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas of Azad Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During October, mostly near normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country particularly in northeastern locations of Punjab and southeastern parts of Sindh Province. However, normal to slightly below normal rainfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas of Azad Kashmir.

According to the PMD, nearly normal to above-normal precipitation is likely in most parts of the country during the next three months, particularly over Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, lower parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir. During the monsoon season, strong winds/thunderstorms are expected in particular areas. Accordingly, the soil moisture conditions will remain satisfactory in these regions. It has been advised that irrigation and spray-related activities for cotton, rice, sugarcane, peanut, and gram crops may be scheduled following the expected weather conditions. As a result of the expected heavy rains in most parts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northern & southern parts of Balochistan, weed growth and pet attacks are expected to increase further during August.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton PMD soil

Comments

200 characters

PMD says soil moisture condition quite satisfactory for crops

PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

Three solar PV projects: PPIB all set to extend LoIs for 12 months

PM reveals pilot project for mining in G-B

Arrests of former military officers: Pakistan does not welcome comments from any foreign govt: FO

US responds to arrest of military officers

SBP increases clean lending limit for SMEs by 100pc

PM directs bringing SMEDA under PMO

Traders to protest against Tajir Dost Scheme on 28th

High energy, financial costs cited: Cotton output likely to decline, NA panel told

‘Corruption, bad governance’: Key minister of PTI govt in KP resigns

Read more stories