PARTLY FACETIOUS: Welcome to the world of US politics

“I know you insist we were the trailblazers on many counts and the United States followed, but there is one thing we could learn from them.”

“Right we led the way in installing a First Daughter, we led the way in terms of our other than the First Daughter progeny to benefit from our holding key position…”

“These are all Trump and Nawaz Sharif specific.”

“What about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Assefa Bhutto Zardari?”

“They did not follow the same route – Bilawal has won elections in his own right….stop, let me finish, I know what you are going to say but unless Form 45 and 47 are reconciled in Notification Maryam Nawaz’s constituencies…”

“OK, but Assefa was allowed to stand unopposed and…”

“Asif Zardari didn’t want to take any chance though, I agree, it was not a good decision cause in the next elections she will have to stand opposed if you know what I mean.”

“Right and in the next elections who knows who is in favour and who is out of favour.”

“Right anyway, you forgot the most cogent and potent of all lessons that the US leant from us – claiming that there was rigging in the polls.”

“Correct, and this charge has been levelled by all our national political leaders, while in the US it is again limited to Mr Trump.”

“Who need I add the establishment ensured did not win the last elections and this time around they are supporting Harris, selected by the man with cognitive issues, that…”

“Welcome to the world of US politics, but going back to what we can learn from the US, any comments?”

“Well we can learn how to be a superpower from the Americans, how to work hard, though I would be damned if there is anyone out there, including those who are slavishly toeing the US line, who would support US foreign policy – I reckon Anthony Blinken is by far the worst…”

“It’s not just him, it’s the President, the Israel lobby…”

“Right, but Blinken is, like the Samdhi Greedy for Portfolios – actually believes his own severely flawed narrative.”

“Indeed anyway when I said the world can learn something from the US I wasn’t referring to any of what you mentioned. I was referring to the fact that the US has engaged in peace talks, negotiations, when one of the protagonists to the conflict was not invited or, if invited, was not present. The Russians were not invited to the peace talks in June this year with Ukraine…”

“Wasn’t Switzerland the venue of the talks and…”

“Right, but if the US had said invite Russia…”

“OK, and then there are these peace talks between Israel and Hamas and Hamas is not present…”

“But…”

“But me, no but.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024