Pakistan Print 2024-08-17

Upper Kohistan: Three fall into river after chairlift rope breaks

INP Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

UPPER KOHISTAN: Three people fell into the river after the rope of the chairlift broke in Upper Kohistan.

According to the police, the tragic incident took place in Barseen, where the tourists were enjoying a ride on the chairlift when the rope broke and the three fell into the river.

The police said that as soon as the incident was reported, the operation was started to search for those who fell into the river.

The police further said that the police and local people are also participating in the rescue operation.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the area Sajjad Khan, three persons were going from one side of the river to the other side using a small chair lift on the Indus River when suddenly the rope of the lift broke and they drowned in the river. He said that the victims have been identified as Naseeb, Sher, and Fida.

