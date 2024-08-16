July textile group exports down 3.09pc to $1.27bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports decreased by 3.09 per cent in July 2024 and remained at $1.271 billion as compared to $1.311 billion in July 2023, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s overall exports in July, 2024 were $2.307 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.558 billion in June, 2024 showing a decrease of 9.81 per cent over June, 2024 but increased by 11.77 per cent as compared to $2.064 billion in July, 2023.

Textile group exports witnessed a decrease of 10.13 per cent in July 2024 on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, when compared to $1.414 billion in June 2024.

Cotton yarn exports registered 42.54 per cent negative growth in July 2024 and remained $55.750 million compared to $97.031 million during the same period of the last year. On MoM basis cotton yarn registered 23.02 per cent growth when compared to $45.317 million in June 2024.

Pakistan rice exports in July 2024 registered 75.70 per cent growth in July 2024 and stood at $205.746 million when compared to $117.102 million in July 2023. Main commodities of exports during July, 2024 were knitwear (Rs99,577 million), readymade garments (Rs82,271 million), bed wear (Rs59,661 million), cotton cloth (Rs39,016 million), rice others(Rs31,518 million), rice basmati (Rs25,760 million), towels (Rs19,513 million), petroleum products (excl top naphta) Rs16,162 million), cotton yarn (Rs15,520 million) and madeup articles (excl towels and bedwear) (Rs13,379 million).

