Pakistan: Army arrests three more ex-officers

ISLAMABAD: In relation to the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed (retired), three additional retired military officers have been detained.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the former officers were arrested due to conduct deemed detrimental to military discipline.

The statement further noted that ongoing investigations are being conducted against several retired officers and their collaborators for allegedly instigating unrest in coordination with vested political interests.

Sources revealed that the detained officers include two former brigadiers and one former colonel, namely Ghaffar and Naeem, along with a retired colonel named Asim, reportedly acted as intermediaries between a political party and the former spymaster.

So far, eight individuals, including these retired officers, have been taken into custody as part of the proceedings against Gen Faiz.

