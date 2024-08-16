AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-16

Slow internet service affecting business activities badly: KCCI

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, while expressing deep concern over slow internet connectivity and the subsequent faults as well as limited access to social media applications, said that although it was assured that the internet connectivity would normalise upon installation of safety firewall but the issue persists which has resulted in affecting all types of business activities badly.

The KCCI chief said that the Karachi Chamber has been receiving a large number of complaints from its member-firms who were finding it really hard to get connected with their clients across the country and also abroad via various social media platforms particularly WhatsApp since almost a week.

“We stayed in constant touch with various telecommunication service providers who assured that the connectivity would improve soon but the problem persists to date and it seems it’s going to take more time,” he added.

He said that due to slow internet connectivity and faulty social media apps, members of the business community were finding it almost impossible to get quotes and sought other documentations from their international vendors and buyers which was like to cause severe financial losses.

“At this point in time, it is very difficult to give a precise figure but keeping in view the unnecessary delays, the losses are going to be grave.”

Iftikhar Sheikh said that freelancers in the IT sector, who have been working remotely for foreign companies from Pakistan, were also facing severe problems in completing their work on time because of unnecessary delays in restoring internet connectivity which requires immediate attention.

“In the era of digitalisation, Pakistan cannot afford such delays in restoring internet connectivity which must be restored at the earliest otherwise, such delays, in addition to giving financial losses, also send a very negative message to the rest of the world about Pakistan,” he added.

“Our freelancers and IT professionals, who are playing a major role in earning the desperately needed foreign exchange for the country, should not be deprived on basic needs for carrying out their work,” he said while urging the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to look into this serious matter and expedite the process for fully restoring internet connectivity across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KCCI business community business activities internet connectivity Slow internet service

Comments

200 characters

Slow internet service affecting business activities badly: KCCI

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Plan urbanisation, optimise development: ADB

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs119bn against Rs100bn target

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Cases of telecom operators: President upholds FTO’s decision

NA Speaker abolishes 220 ‘redundant’ posts

Read more stories