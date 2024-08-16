Naya Nazimabad: Saylani Trust begins building new training facility

KARACHI: The non-profit Saylani Welfare International Trust has announced the construction of School of Emerging Sciences and Skills Education in Naya Nazimabad for producing graduates trained in IT and different technical trades for the international market.

The Saylani School of Emerging Sciences and Skills Education (SSESSE) will be constructed with support from two leading business houses. SWIT founder and Chairman, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, Arif Habib Group Chairman, Arif Habib, CEO of Tabani group Hamza Tabani, Samad Habib CEO Naya Nazimabad and other eminent persons jointly unveiled a plaque to perform the groundbreaking of SSESSE at Naya Nazimabad.

This school will become a part of the proposed Education City project in Naya Nazimabad’s locality. The academic activities at SSESSE are likely to begin on 14th August 2025 after the construction of its building.

Speaking at the ceremony, the SWIT Chairman Maulana Bashir Farooqi said the SSESSE would prove to be a state-of-the-art educational and skill development project and the new project would help Pakistan produce highly educated youth skilled in IT and other technical skills for the international job market.

He said that the audiences that the graduates of Saylani’s educational and skill-learning initiatives would play a key role in helping Pakistan retire its foreign debts.

He said the Saylani Trust aimed to produce a total of 10 million such properly skilled graduates having the capability to earn US $ one billion annually to mitigate Pakistan’s economic hardships.

Chairman SWIT said the Saylani Trust had been massively contributing to augmenting Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves by producing hundreds of thousands of graduates of its mass IT training program who had been earning in dollars through freelancing.

He hoped that the new project in Naya Nazimabad would emerge as a Centre of excellence in imparting the latest skill-based education in IT and other technical fields.

The SWIT Chairman expressed gratitude to Arif Habib and renowned philanthropist, Sardar Yasin Malik, for lending active support to construct the new educational project of his non-profit.

Speaking on the occasion, Arif Habib said that a 500-bedded hospital had been under construction in Naya Nazimabad. He said the foundation of the upcoming Education City project in Naya Nazimabad had been laid. The project will comprise a college and a university that will soon be constructed.

He informed the audience that these educational projects wouldn’t just serve the residents of Naya Nazimabad but also cater to the academic needs of the families in the surrounding areas.

He said Naya Nazimabad would emerge as a modern housing project with state-of-the-art educational and health facilities.

Hassan Bukhari from Hilton Pharma said that renowned philanthropist and businessman Sardar Yasin Malik would provide the utmost assistance to ensure the timely launching of the new educational project in Naya Nazimabad.

The ceremony was also attended by Saylani Trust President Amin Lakhani, CEO Madni Bashir Farooqi, COO Muhammad Ghazzal, trustees Amjad Chamdia, Afzal Chamdia, Abu Faisal, and other prominent persons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024