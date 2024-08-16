CPEC should be turned into model green BRI project: PCJCCI

LAHORE: Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) stated that GREEN is the future of humanity on planet which has already been affected by severe climate change, during a think tank session held at PCJCCI on Thursday.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be turned into a model green Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to protect and preserve the natural environment in the region.

Hopefully, it will preserve the environment as well as accelerate pace of green technologies and production of green energies channels in the ongoing projects of the CPEC in the country. Intensified plantation, development/support of natural forestation, bee’s honey hatcheries/production and last but not the least green tourism activities would play a pivotal role.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that China is one of the main drivers of green technologies, hub of alternative energies and biggest investor of renewables in the world having resources and appropriate expertise to assist Pakistan to maintain an ideal equilibrium between industrialization and green environment in the future. He added that the government of Pakistan had already launched an ambitious Protected Areas Initiative under the umbrella programme ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ aiming to expand the country’s protected area from 13 percent to more than 15 percent by 2023 and create 5,000 green jobs across the country.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI shared that the details of the green initiatives taken by the government along with diversified but integrated programmes started by the Federal Ministry of Climate Change, including the world’s largest Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan, Protected Areas Initiative, Plastic-Free Pakistan and Recharge Pakistan Initiative.

The CPEC is now supporting massive industrialization and agricultural development in the country in which the private sector may play a positive, productive and participatory role through innovations, modern technologies and plenty of financial resources.

