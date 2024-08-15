SAFMA organizes seminar on ‘Future Vision of South Asia’

LAHORE: The South Asian Free Media Association (SAFMA) organized a seminar titled "Future Vision of South Asia" on Wednesday to commemorate Independence Day at the SAFMA Auditorium.

Eminent experts from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh shared their insights on how Pakistan can progress. Renowned academician Dr. Waseem emphasized the need to reduce tension between Pakistan and India, advocating for increased people-to-people contact to foster peace and prosperity in the subcontinent.

He noted that Indian policies have historically been driven by religion and anti-Pakistan sentiments, while Pakistani policies have been anti-India.

SAFMA Secretary General Imtiaz Alam stressed the importance of restoring diplomatic relations between Pakistan and India, highlighting that peace between the two nations will bring prosperity to the region.

In a symbolic gesture, SAFMA organized a candle vigil at the Wagah border crossing on Wednesday night, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives fighting for independence from British rule and promoting regional peace.

This event marks a continuation of SAFMA's tradition of celebrating Independence Day in collaboration with the Hind-Pak Dosti Manch and Safma India.

