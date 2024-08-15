AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-15

SAFMA organizes seminar on ‘Future Vision of South Asia’

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2024 05:59am

LAHORE: The South Asian Free Media Association (SAFMA) organized a seminar titled "Future Vision of South Asia" on Wednesday to commemorate Independence Day at the SAFMA Auditorium.

Eminent experts from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh shared their insights on how Pakistan can progress. Renowned academician Dr. Waseem emphasized the need to reduce tension between Pakistan and India, advocating for increased people-to-people contact to foster peace and prosperity in the subcontinent.

He noted that Indian policies have historically been driven by religion and anti-Pakistan sentiments, while Pakistani policies have been anti-India.

SAFMA Secretary General Imtiaz Alam stressed the importance of restoring diplomatic relations between Pakistan and India, highlighting that peace between the two nations will bring prosperity to the region.

In a symbolic gesture, SAFMA organized a candle vigil at the Wagah border crossing on Wednesday night, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives fighting for independence from British rule and promoting regional peace.

This event marks a continuation of SAFMA's tradition of celebrating Independence Day in collaboration with the Hind-Pak Dosti Manch and Safma India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

South Asia seminar Independence Day of Pakistan SAFMA Future Vision of South Asia

Comments

200 characters

SAFMA organizes seminar on ‘Future Vision of South Asia’

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Thai court sacks PM over ethics case

US says seeks to deepen partnership

UN launches new way to measure nations’ economic vulnerability

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for ZAB

4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

Read more stories