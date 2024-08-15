AGL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.22%)
Aug 15, 2024
Pakistan

Embassy of Pakistan Cairo celebrates Independence Day

Press Release Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 07:32am

ISLAMABAD Embassy of Pakistan Cairo celebrates 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour on Wednesday. Ambassador Sajid Bilal hoisted Pakistan flag at the Chancery to the tune of National Anthem. Later, special ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, and reading out of messages of the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister.

During the occasion, students from Pakistan International School Cairo performed on the national songs in front of the audience. In his address on the occasion, Ambassador Sajid Bilal paid glowing tributes to the forefathers for their countless sacrifices during the Freedom movement and applauded their struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent under the exemplary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He lauded the great potential among the citizens of Pakistan demonstrated during more than seven decades of the country's history. The Ambassador stressed that efforts must continue to realize the truly progressive and prosperous Pakistan dreamt by the Founding Father.

Ambassador Sajid Bilal lauded the contributions and sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces to eradicate the scourge of terrorism and standing firm against all odds and challenges. The Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s support at all fora for the Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren who are striving for their right to self-determination. Ambassador Sajid Bilal also noted with satisfaction the deepening political, trade, investment, defence and people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Egypt.

He mentioned that the two countries are celebrating 76th Anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-Egypt diplomatic relations this year. The Ambassador thanked the Pakistani community in Egypt for their valuable contributions for the progress and development of Pakistan. He appreciated their active role in building bridges between Pakistan and Egypt.

The Ambassador also inaugurated the especially decorated bus with famous truck art of Pakistan during the ceremony. At the conclusion of the Flag Hoisting Ceremony, Pakistani community members, media personnel and the Embassy team joined the Ambassador to cut the Independence Day cake. The event was attended by members of the Pakistani community from different walks of life across Egypt, academia, Egyptian media personnel, and the Embassy officials.

