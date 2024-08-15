3m saplings planted across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Forest Department under its green initiative programme aligned with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of a “Green and Prosperous Pakistan,” marked the 77th Independence Day by an extensive tree-planting campaign led by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

Under the “Plant for Pakistan” and “Plant a Tree for Pakistan” programmes, over 3 million saplings are being planted across Punjab in a single day by various government departments. These efforts are meticulously tracked through geo-tagging, with each planting activity being uploaded to the dedicated “Plant for Pakistan” app.

The Forest Department is spearheading this initiative, planting more than 1.55 million saplings across the province. Complementing this effort, the Education, Health, and district administration departments are collectively planting over 1.418 million saplings, while the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is contributing more than 115,000 saplings. The Local Government Department is also actively involved, executing tree plantation drives at the Union Council level across the province.

In a landmark effort, the Forest Department is deploying paragliders to disperse 20,000 seed balls across the mountainous terrain of District Chakwal — a first in the region’s history. Additionally, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, 20 kilograms of pine seeds are being broadcast via helicopter over the pine forests of District Murree, with the Army also facilitating a large-scale tree plantation drive in the Murree Division.

In a statement, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb highlighted that the Forest Department is rigorously monitoring all plantation activities and ensuring the seamless supply of saplings to various governmental bodies. This initiative is part of a broader monsoon plantation campaign, in which over 10 million saplings will be planted across Punjab, driven by a special programme involving six provincial ministers, in pursuit of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a sustainable and verdant Pakistan, she concluded.

