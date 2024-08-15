AGL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.22%)
AIRLINK 143.50 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (8.41%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DCL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.82%)
DFML 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.01%)
DGKC 78.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.14%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
FFBL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.72%)
FFL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
HUBC 147.59 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.22%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.75%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.45%)
NBP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
OGDC 134.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
PPL 112.56 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.69%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
SEARL 57.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.21%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.47%)
TOMCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.1%)
TPLP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
TRG 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.08%)
BR100 8,237 Increased By 49 (0.6%)
BR30 25,907 Increased By 253.2 (0.99%)
KSE100 78,211 Increased By 333.4 (0.43%)
KSE30 25,070 Increased By 108.7 (0.44%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-15

3m saplings planted across Punjab

Zahid Baig Published August 15, 2024 Updated August 15, 2024 07:43am

LAHORE: The Punjab Forest Department under its green initiative programme aligned with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of a “Green and Prosperous Pakistan,” marked the 77th Independence Day by an extensive tree-planting campaign led by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

Under the “Plant for Pakistan” and “Plant a Tree for Pakistan” programmes, over 3 million saplings are being planted across Punjab in a single day by various government departments. These efforts are meticulously tracked through geo-tagging, with each planting activity being uploaded to the dedicated “Plant for Pakistan” app.

The Forest Department is spearheading this initiative, planting more than 1.55 million saplings across the province. Complementing this effort, the Education, Health, and district administration departments are collectively planting over 1.418 million saplings, while the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is contributing more than 115,000 saplings. The Local Government Department is also actively involved, executing tree plantation drives at the Union Council level across the province.

In a landmark effort, the Forest Department is deploying paragliders to disperse 20,000 seed balls across the mountainous terrain of District Chakwal — a first in the region’s history. Additionally, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, 20 kilograms of pine seeds are being broadcast via helicopter over the pine forests of District Murree, with the Army also facilitating a large-scale tree plantation drive in the Murree Division.

In a statement, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb highlighted that the Forest Department is rigorously monitoring all plantation activities and ensuring the seamless supply of saplings to various governmental bodies. This initiative is part of a broader monsoon plantation campaign, in which over 10 million saplings will be planted across Punjab, driven by a special programme involving six provincial ministers, in pursuit of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a sustainable and verdant Pakistan, she concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Maryam Nawaz tree plantation drive Punjab CM Independence Day of Pakistan Punjab Forest Department Green and Prosperous Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

3m saplings planted across Punjab

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for ZAB

US says seeks to deepen partnership

UN launches new way to measure nations’ economic vulnerability

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

Thai court sacks PM over ethics case

Read more stories