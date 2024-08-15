AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
PNSC celebrates Independence Day

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2024 08:07am

KARACHI: The 78th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in the institution organised by Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

The ceremony started with recitation of Holy Quran. The executive directors of the institution hoisted the national flag, read the national anthem and sang national songs along with the officers, officials and students of Government Boys/Girls Secondary School Orangi Town and also distributed gifts among these students.

On this occasion, a tree planting campaign was started in the premises of PNSC building in collaboration with Murad Sahib’s organization Community Policing Karachi. At the end of the event, sweets were distributed among the participants.

