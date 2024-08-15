PARTLY FACETIOUS: Mainstream media and social media

“What is the difference in the speed of dissemination between mainstream media and social media?” “Before I ask the question why, let me assure you that at present both can be switched off with appropriate rather expensive technology just as easily, though I grant you that the capacity to limit social media dissemination is more of a challenge.”

“Right, and both can be manipulated too, right?”

“Yes and both need fact checks is all I am going to say on the subject, though in some countries it is perhaps not the speed at which these two reach the target group but more about the credibility of each one.”

“And that in a divisive country depends on?”

“That’s not for the likes of us to question my friend, but I reckon you are referring to Faez Hameed’s court-martial and the two different views on mainstream media: some saying his arrest is a prelude to linking The Man Who Must Remain Nameless to the 9 May attacks on army installations while others say that Faez Hameed’s post retirement contacts with PTI leaders to publicly name and accuse serving army personnel would be revealed with The Man Who Must Remain Nameless declared innocent as he has been in jail…”

“Right, but it’s going to be difficult to prove in a court of law that one jailbird is more credible than another jail bird.”

“That’s a good point, besides is there a lot of love lost between Faez Hameed and the present stakeholders! I mean, isn’t that also a key.”

“What to my mind is a key is if Hameed’s planning with former chief Bajwa is the subject…”

“Planning alone doesn’t get you a guilty verdict. I mean, I have been planning to rob a bank for decades but…”

“Ah ha! Are you a member of PTI?”

“No.”

“Maulana Diesel’s party member?”

“No.”

“Hafiz Naeem’s party?”

“No.”

“PML-N or PPP? I mean, I could prepare a triple F.”

“Triple F?”

“File for future use or reference.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway I fully support the action against Faez Hameed and…”

“Shut up.”

“What did I say?”

“What goes around in this country always comes around.”

“That is only applicable to politicians. I believe Musharraf set the new trend: what goes around returns only in a coffin.”

