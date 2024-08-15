Maryam attends flag-hoisting ceremony at Lahore Fort

LAHORE: Like other parts of the country, Independence Day was marked across Punjab on Wednesday with a renewed pledge to work hard devotedly to make Pakistan a green, prosperous and safe country. Different activities including flag hoisting ceremonies were held across the province in which speakers vowed to work hard to overcome challenges posed to the country.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif hoisted the national flag at the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore Fort. National anthem was presented on the occasion. The Chief Minister also participated in a special ceremony held at the Hazoori Bagh.

The CM paid a visit to the Mazar-e-Iqbal, laid a floral wreath and offered “Fateha”. She prayed for the integrity, progress, prosperity and stability of the country and paid homage to the Poet of the East Allama Iqbal in glowing words.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was presented a salute by the smartly turned out contingent of scouts standing on the stairs of Badshahi Mosque and the school bands presented beautiful tunes. The female students clad in Sindhi, Balochi, Kalash, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Cholistan and other regional dresses accorded a warm reception to CM Punjab by clapping.

The excerpts from the speech of Quaid-e-Azam were also presented in the ceremony. The differently-abled children presented the national anthem in connection with the Independence Day.

The CM left her seat and sat among the differently-abled children and appreciated their presenting of the national anthem.

Diplomats from various countries and prominent personalities from different walks of life participated in the Independence Day ceremony being held at Hazuri Bagh.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, Provincial Ministers Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Zeeshan Sikandar, Sohail Shoukat Butt, Bilal Yaseen, Sher Ali Gorchani, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, the Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer, hoisted the Pakistani flag at the Emergency Services Academy, reaffirming his commitment to work tirelessly to make Pakistan a prosperous and safe country. He along with officers of Emergency Services Headquarters & Academy in collaboration with WWF Pakistan launched a plantation drive by planting 1,000 trees outside the Emergency Services Academy.

A large number of under training cadets of other provinces of Sindh, Punjab and newly recruited rescuers, as well as officers from the headquarters and academy, attended the flag-hoisting and plantation ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Rizwan Naseer emphasized the importance of following the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah “Unity, Faith, Discipline” and selfless devotion. He shared the history of Rescue 1122, recalling how it began as this was an impossible mission which was started with just 16 ambulances and 200 rescuers in Lahore and now Rescue 1122 has become the model of integrated Emergency Services model in South-Asia.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Independence Day, a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore. The pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Nadia Naseem hoisted the national flag sparking a wave of enthusiasm among all present.

Following the flag-hoisting, speakers reflected on the profound philosophy of freedom, shedding light on the sacrifices made for independence and the deep-seated love for the homeland. The ceremony concluded with a symbolic gesture of planting trees, signifying their devotion to the nation. Faculty and staff eagerly participated in the tree-planting campaign. The event ended with heartfelt prayers for the safety, progress, and prosperity of the country.

A similar flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at the university’s Jinnah Campus. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at divisional and district headquarters of the province.

