CJ hoists flag on LHC building

LAHORE: Acting Chief Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh on Wednesday hoisted the national flag on the Lahore High Court building in a simple but impressive ceremony.

The acting Chief Justice addressing the ceremony said it is the duty of the judiciary to provide justice and protect the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan.

He said it’s time to use modern technology to provide speedy and fair justice. He hoped that Pakistan would progress with unity and determination.

Among others, judges of the LHC, law officers, senior officials, and bar members also attended the ceremony.

