Punjab Assembly celebrates 78th Independence Day

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony, marking the country’s liberation from British colonial rule.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan hoisted the national flag alongside Secretary-General Punjab Assembly, followed by a special prayer for national peace and security.

Deputy Mayor of London, Malik Shakil Akram, attended the ceremony as a special guest, joined by staff officers, including Imad Hussain Bhalli, DG Khalid Mahmood, and Additional Secretaries Malik Khalil Ahmed, Ali Hasnain Bhalli, and Faisal Bilal Bhater.

In his address, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan greeted the nation on Independence Day, acknowledging the immense sacrifices of Pakistan’s forefathers. He emphasized the need to adopt Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of “Unity, Discipline, and Faith” for the country’s security and stability.

The Speaker stressed the importance of protecting the freedom achieved through sacrifices and highlighted the role of unity and solidarity in national progress.

