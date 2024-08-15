AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-15

Punjab Assembly celebrates 78th Independence Day

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2024 05:59am

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a flag-hoisting ceremony, marking the country’s liberation from British colonial rule.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan hoisted the national flag alongside Secretary-General Punjab Assembly, followed by a special prayer for national peace and security.

Deputy Mayor of London, Malik Shakil Akram, attended the ceremony as a special guest, joined by staff officers, including Imad Hussain Bhalli, DG Khalid Mahmood, and Additional Secretaries Malik Khalil Ahmed, Ali Hasnain Bhalli, and Faisal Bilal Bhater.

In his address, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan greeted the nation on Independence Day, acknowledging the immense sacrifices of Pakistan’s forefathers. He emphasized the need to adopt Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of “Unity, Discipline, and Faith” for the country’s security and stability.

The Speaker stressed the importance of protecting the freedom achieved through sacrifices and highlighted the role of unity and solidarity in national progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Independence Day Punjab assembly

Comments

200 characters

Punjab Assembly celebrates 78th Independence Day

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Thai court sacks PM over ethics case

US says seeks to deepen partnership

UN launches new way to measure nations’ economic vulnerability

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for ZAB

4 soldiers martyred; 6 Khwarij ‘sent to hell’

NA panel summons PTA head over social media disruption

Child killed, 95 injured due to firing in air in Karachi

Read more stories