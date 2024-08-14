Independence Day today

LAHORE: All is set for the 78th Independence Day celebrations being marked by the Pakistani nation on Wednesday (today) with a resolve to use their energies for the uplift of the country and to make it a true Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with 31 gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21 gun salutes at the provincial headquarters. Special prayers will be offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The main feature of the Independence Day celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters levels across the country.

There will be a public holiday on Wednesday and all the offices and business centres will remain closed. National flag has been hoisted on the roofs of different public buildings while various public and private buildings have also been decorated with colourful lights.

Arshad Nadeem to be chief guest at Independence Day ceremony: Tarar

Radio TV channels will highlight the services of heroes of Pakistan Movement on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

On the other hand, roadside stalls selling flags, badges, stickers and clothes for adults and children have been set up in cities across the country. Children are jubilant on the Independence Day and getting clothes.

The ‘Azadi deals’ and discounts have been announced by different outlets and there is a surge in customers who are eager to get articles of their choice. With discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off, shoppers are flocking to stores to snag unbeatable bargains.

Every year, customers eagerly await the discounts and promotions offered by retailers on August 14. This trend has been gaining momentum over the years, with more and more retailers joining in to offer exclusive deals and discounts.

An online retailer said they are thrilled to see the response to our “Azadi” deals and they are honoured to be a part of our customers’ celebrations. We have received amazing feedback from customers about our Azadi deals and discounts. We are grateful for their support and loyalty, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024