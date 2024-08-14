New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

LAHORE: In a significant milestone for Pakistan’s energy sector, a new 660 MW coal-fired power plant in Jamshoro is set to commence operations on August 14, Pakistan’s Independence Day. This project marks a landmark achievement in the country’s energy infrastructure.

The plant, owned by the Government of Pakistan and funded by the Asian Development Bank, features advanced supercritical technology and is designed to enhance energy efficiency and stabilize the national grid. Its strategic location will benefit the industrial hub of Karachi and the southern region.

The plant’s commissioning is a technological advancement and a strategic asset for Pakistan’s energy sector, expected to improve power stability and reliability. K-Electric has expressed plans to acquire the plant in the future, reflecting its anticipated value and impact.

