JI urges nation to work for strengthening country

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Central Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday night urged the nation to remain steadfast in the struggle for achieving the objectives of Pakistan's creation.

Speaking at a celebration event in the city on the eve of the country's 77th Independence Day, he said that the nation needs to work hard and collectively to cement the real freedom.

A big number of local residents of the FB Area also appeared to the celebrations, as Hafiz Naeem reminded the nation of freedom struggle and human sacrifices against the British imperialism in India. "This day also urges us to pledge for working to the progress and development of the country and to take part in defending its physical and ideological borders," he said.

He appealed to the nation for their support only to a competent leadership in the country with the abilities to protect the nation from internal and external threats and challenges. He also urged the public to continue their relentless support to the Kashmir freedom cause to help Kashmiris break the shackles of the Indian slavery. "Pakistan is not just a piece of land but one of the very few states that were established on the basis of an ideology," he said.

