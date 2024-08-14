Navy conference reviews maritime situation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy Command and Staff Conference reviewed the maritime situation in the Northern Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden, with a focus on safeguarding and securing national maritime trade routes.

The conference was held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf presided over the conference.

The conference highlighted the importance of acquiring modern weapons and technology to address maritime security challenges.

The naval chief directed immediate measures to mitigate the flood situation caused by heavy rains in coastal areas. Admiral Naveed Ashraf was also briefed on the ongoing and future projects of the Pakistan Navy.

Expressing satisfaction, the naval chief commended the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy in defending the country’s maritime borders.

