Business & Finance Print 2024-08-14

‘Privatisation of loss-making institutions to lessen burden on the national exchequer’

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communication Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday that privatization of loss-making institutions including PIA will reduce the burden on the national exchequer.

“The Board of Investment has launched ‘One Window and Ease of Doing Business’ for domestic and foreign investment,” Aleem said during a meeting with the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, issues of mutual interest, the country’s overall economic and political situation, development project of Lahore and matters related to privatization came under discussion, the sources said.

Abdul Aleem Khan also congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the launch of Field Hospital, Clinic on Wheels and the Air Ambulance service.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that construction and expansion of more than 600 roads across Punjab will facilitate the people with the completion of the project. She added that five major expressways are being built in Punjab connecting the cities to each other. Construction, expansion and repair of roads bring prosperity to the people of the region, she said.

The CM said the Punjab government will provide solar panels to resolve the problem of expensive electricity.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the performance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the development and prosperity of the people is commendable. Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s steps to control inflation are also commendable, he said.

